Bad Robot Alum Launches Scripted Label within ITV Studios

Ben Stephenson, formerly the head of television at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, is to launch a new transatlantic scripted label within ITV Studios.

Based in London and Los Angeles, the new label will focus on high-end premium drama. Distribution for the new label will be led by ITV Studios.

During his tenure at Bad Robot, Stephenson’s credits include the multi-series sci-fi title Westworld, the Emmy-nominated LoveCraft Country, Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story, Castlerock, UFO and Challenger, as well as the upcoming series My Glory Was That I Had Such Friends and Presumed Innocent.

Prior to Bad Robot, Stephenson spent nine years at the BBC, where he held the role of controller of drama commissioning.

Stephenson said: “I have had the most amazing time at Bad Robot and will be forever grateful to JJ, Katie and Brian and the whole team at Bad Robot, as well as our partners at Warners. It’s been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I have truly never learned so much or worked with such kind and talented partners. I will miss everyone profoundly. But now is the time to forge my own company, and I am very grateful to Julian and the whole team at ITV Studios for supporting my ambition to create a genuinely international company in the U.S. and the U.K.”

Julian Bellamy, managing director of ITV Studios, added: “Ben is one of the most talented drama executives in the business. His fingerprints are across some of the best, most memorable drama series in global television from Westworld to Sherlock. I’m delighted ITV Studios will be Ben’s partner for his next big chapter—an ambitious new transatlantic venture dedicated to producing truly world-class drama.”