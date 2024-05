ADVERTISEMENT

ITV Studios has expanded the roles of Tom Clark and Jemma Harvey on its global partnerships team.

Clark, who joined in October 2023 as executive VP of commercial strategy, takes on the expanded remit of executive VP of global sales and commercial strategy. In his new role he will oversee three regional sales executive VPs: Gisela Aismus Minnbergh for EMEA, Augustus Dulgaro for AsiaPac and the current vacancy formerly held by Greg Johnson for the Americas, as well as Jurian van der Meer, executive VP of brand licensing. Clark reports to Ruth Berry, managing director of global partnerships.

Harvey, who was appointed senior VP of global content in July 2022, expands her responsibilities to become senior VP of scripted global content and co-productions, continuing to report to executive VP of global content, Julie Meldal-Johnsen, and working alongside Kate Barnes, senior VP of scripted.

Berry said, “I’m delighted to announce these expanded responsibilities for Tom and Jemma as the business continues to evolve its structure in line with the needs of our partners. Tom has a huge amount of invaluable industry experience and is already driving the business further forward. Jemma is a brilliant and highly regarded executive with both producers and broadcasters around the world and is already out securing and nurturing co-productions.”