Succession Leads 2022 Emmy Nominations

Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards have been revealed, with HBO’s Succession leading the pack as the most-nominated program with 25 nods.

Succession is followed by Ted Lasso (20), The White Lotus (20), Hacks (17), Only Murders in the Building (17) and Euphoria (16). Barry, Dopesick, Severance and Squid Game all received 14 nominations.

The series up for outstanding drama include newcomers Severance, Squid Game and Yellowjackets, as well as Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Stranger Things and Succession.

In the outstanding comedy category, newcomers Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building join returning nominees Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ted Lasso and What We Do In the Shadows.

Outstanding limited or anthology series nods went to Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus.

Following her first Emmy win last year, Zendaya is up for three awards this year, including lead actress in a drama series for Euphoria. The other contenders in the category are Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show). For best actor in a drama series, Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) and Adam Scott (Severance) are first-time nominees, joining previous winners Jason Bateman (Ozark), Brian Cox (Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

For comedy, the nominated actresses include newcomers Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Elle Fanning (The Great), as well as previous nominees Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Jean Smart (Hacks). Lead actor nominees are Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso).

The nominees for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie are Toni Collette (The Staircase), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Margaret Qualley (MAID) and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout). The lead actor category features a slew of first-time nominees, including Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy). Colin Firth (The Staircase) and Michael Keaton (Dopesick) are nominated as well, marking their first time earning nods in the category.

In the reality categories, nominees for outstanding structured program include Antiques Roadshow, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Love is Blind, Queer Eye and Shark Tank. Unstructed nominees are Below Deck Mediterranean, Cheer, Love on the Spectrum, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked and Selling Sunset. Contenders for outstanding competition include The Amazing Race, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Nailed It!, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef and The Voice.

“Television continues to keep the world entertained, informed and connected,” said Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. “With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season. As we prepare for the entertainment industry’s biggest night, we are thrilled to honor the innovators, creators, performers and storytellers who are propelling this platinum age of television.”

The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on September 12 on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.