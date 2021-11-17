Broadway On Demand Pacts with NATAS

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadway On Demand has partnered with the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) to stream and share original theatrical content on the Emmys OTT platform.

To kick off this partnership on the Emmys OTT platform, the Broadway On Demand channel will feature the winners of the Broadway On Demand Stage and Screen Short Film Festival and the Emmy Award nominated series Broadway Masterclass. New programming will continue to be added every month.

Sean Cercone, president and CEO Broadway On Demand, said: “The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, presenters of the prestigious Emmy Awards, represent the gold standard of creativity and production. It is our great honor to partner with them to bring exceptional theatrical content to their audiences.”

The Broadway On Demand Stage and Screen Short Film Festival winners include: the romantic musical comedy Cockroaches and Cologne (The Dog Lives Production); The Pigeon & The Mouse—The Film (Welcome to Campfire); CRUSH by Krista Knight (No Puppet Co); a music video adaptation of the Broadway show Six, EX-WIVES (Stage-To-Screen); The Interrogation/By the Numbers (Deaf Austin Theatre); and The Elephant and the Light in Claire’s Suitcase (Greg Romero & Liz Fisher).