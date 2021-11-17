Party Down Revived at STARZ

ADVERTISEMENT

STARZ has greenlit a revival of its cult comedy hit Party Down, with most of the original cast set to reprise their roles.

Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally will be back for the six new episodes. Rob Thomas will executive produce alongside showrunner John Enbom, Paul Rudd, Dan Etheridge and Adam Scott.

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at STARZ. “The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

The show ran for two seasons from 2009 to 2010. The revival, produced by Lionsgate Television, is expected to go into production in 2022.