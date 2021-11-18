Hulu Lands Sky’s Bloods

ADVERTISEMENT

Sky has renewed Bloods for a second season and inked a deal with Hulu for the series.

Bloods centers on a pair of mismatched paramedics, loner Maleek and over-friendly divorcee Wendy, and their fellow ambulance station colleagues in South London. Hulu, which has sealed a multi-season deal for the show with NBCUniversal Global Distribution, launches season one on December 9.

The second season has begun filming and is set to air on Sky Comedy and NOW in 2022. The returning cast includes Samson Kayo, Jane Horrocks, Lucy Punch (Motherland), Julian Barratt (Mighty Boosh), Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey), Aasiya Shah (Raised By Wolves), Kevin Garry (Ted Lasso) and Sam Campbell. Katherine Kelly (Innocent, Liar) and Nathan Foad (Our Flag Means Death) join as new characters.

Bloods, created by Kayo and Nathan Byron, is produced by Roughcut TV. Writers Byron and Paul Doolan (Trollied) are joined by new writers Patrica Alcock, Tasha Dhanraj and Tom Melia.

Kayo said: “I’m so excited the Bloods team are back together again for this new bigger and bolder series. With ten episodes, there is going to be loads more laughs, friendship and fun for fans to enjoy. Maleek is reunited with his mismatched paramedic partner Wendy, and he can’t wait to hit the roads again in their ambulance!”

Horrocks added: “I am very much looking forward to getting back to Bloods for series two. The scripts are already banging and Wendy is getting more naughty!”