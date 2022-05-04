Global Pay-TV Market to Add Subs, Lose Revenues

ADVERTISEMENT

Digital TV Research is forecasting 19 million more pay-TV subscribers across 138 countries between 2021 and 2027, though revenues are expected to decline by $25 billion over the same period.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “Between 2021 and 2027, 86 countries will add pay-TV subs and 52 countries will lose subscribers. Most of the countries gaining pay-TV subscribers are developing nations, with low ARPUs. The U.S. will be the biggest loser—down by 12 million subscribers.”

IPTV will add 79 million subscribers globally between 2021 and 2027, bringing its total to 439 million. Satellite TV will shed 10 million subs in the period.

Revenues are expected to decline in 70 of the 138 countries between 2021 and 2027. The U.S. will be down by $19 billion. Global satellite TV revenues will slip by $14 billion, with digital cable down by $10 billion. Analog cable will lose $1 billion. IPTV will grow slightly.