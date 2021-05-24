Kanal D Appoints New Head of Kanal D International

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekin Koyuncu, the sales manager of Central and Eastern Europe at Kanal D International, has been appointed the company’s new executive director.

“As a company culture in Kanal D, we value and support diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Murat Saygi, the CEO of Kanal D. “In terms of our commitment to these values, we offer every member of our team an opportunity to thrive. We salute Ekin Koyuncu with a warm welcome. I believe KDI will continue to grow and widen with Ekin’s fresh energy and female perspective.”

Koyuncu has served as the CEE sales manager for the past three years. Her career in the media industry began in 2010 at Medyavizyon. After five years at Medyavizyon as sales and acquisitions coordinator, she spent a year with a digital advertising agency. She went on to become an acquisitions and traffic coordinator for A+E Network’s Lifetime TV.