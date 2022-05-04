Netflix Greenlights New Series from Dead to Me Creator

ADVERTISEMENT

No Good Deed, a dark comedy from Liz Feldman, creator of Dead to Me, has been ordered to series by Netflix.

The half-hour comedy follows three very different families vying to buy the same 1920s Spanish-style villa that they believe will solve all of their problems. As the sellers have already discovered, however, the home of your dreams can sometimes be a total nightmare.

No Good Deed comes as part of Feldman’s multiyear overall deal with Netflix. She will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series. CBS Television Studios and Gloria Sanchez Productions are producing.

Additional executive producers are Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions; Adam McKay; Christina Applegate; Christie Smith; and Silver Tree. Tree will also direct the pilot, as well as additional episodes. CBS Television Studios and Gloria Sanchez Productions are producing the series.

Feldman’s series Dead to Me will see its third and final season debut on Netflix this fall.

“No Good Deed was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house,” Feldman said. “I’m endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

“No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced,” said Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix. “She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy. And as we enter the final season of the brilliant Dead to Me, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with No Good Deed.”