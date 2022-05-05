Studio Lambert Promotions in U.S., U.K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Studio Lambert has made a series of promotions to bolster its development teams in the U.K. and U.S.

Niall O’Driscoll, who was head of development of unscripted in London, has relocated to Los Angeles to become senior VP of development and current.

Harry Knott (previously Harry Garne) becomes head of development for unscripted in Studio Lambert’s U.K. operations. He was previously deputy head.

Rose Hibbert has been promoted from talent manager to head of talent at Studio Lambert North in Manchester.

Jack Burgess, executive VP of Studio Lambert USA, said: “Niall is one of the most talented creatives in our industry and has been central to all of the success we have had over the last few years. I’m thrilled to be reunited with him in our Los Angeles office, adding firepower at the perfect time as our U.S. business expands rapidly.”

Tim Harcourt, creative director at Studio Lambert, said: “Harry has a brilliant development brain and has long been due this bigger role. His pre-existing relationship with Niall in the U.S. office means we now have a genuine transatlantic development team that can drive us to further success both in the U.K. and the States. I can’t wait to see how this next chapter plays out.”

Darrell Olsen, head of unscripted at Studio Lambert North, said: “Rose is a star who has been brilliant at not only recruiting the best talent for our Manchester productions, but across all Studio Lambert shows nationwide. This promotion reflects her exceptional work.”