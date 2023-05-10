NBCU Cable Nets Line Up Fresh Highlights

ADVERTISEMENT

NBCUniversal has unveiled its upcoming entertainment slate across Bravo, E!, SYFY and USA Network, including returning hits, franchises and three brand-new series.

Bravo’s roster includes all-new seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City, Top Chef, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Married to Medicine, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Southern Hospitality, The Real Housewives of Miami, The Real Housewives of Dubai, Below Deck, Southern Charm, Below Deck Mediterranean, Winter House, Below Deck Down Under and Vanderpump Rules.

Additionally, The Real Housewives of Orange County returns for a new season on June 7 and Project Runway rolls out an all-star edition on June 15 featuring 14 of the most beloved designers from across 19 seasons. These join recently debuted originals Dancing Queens and Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard. Additionally, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, which follows socialites Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan as they head to Benton, Illinois, premieres in July.

E! has lined up the brand-new series House of Villains, an unscripted competition hosted by Joel McHale that brings ten of reality television’s most iconic and infamous villains under one roof. It joins returning series Live from E!, hosted by Laverne Cox; E! News, hosted by Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester; and a new season of Botched, following Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.

The new series Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris premieres with back-to-back half-hour episodes on June 22, along with three more original romantic comedy movies: Arranged Love, Ms. Match and Maybe It’s You. Additionally, Black Pop, a multi-part, archive-rich series that looks at the Black American dream through decades of pop culture and executive produced by Stephen Curry, premieres this June.

SYFY’s slate includes returning hits and fan favorites such as Chucky, which also airs on USA Network, and the Alan Tudyk-led dramedy Resident Alien, with second seasons for SurrealEstate, Reginald the Vampire and The Ark.

USA Network revealed a new untitled social experiment from Studio Lambert (The Traitors, The Circle, Undercover Boss) and the divorcee-dating competition series The Big D, set to debut right after the season premiere of Temptation Island on June 14. Chucky and Barmageddon are getting further seasons.