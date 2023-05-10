Mortal Media Appoints VP of Film & TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil’s Mortal Media has expanded its senior leadership team with the addition of Golden Alchemy alum Tessie Goodrich as VP of film and television.

Goodrich will focus on development and production across Mortal Media’s scripted and unscripted slates. She will report to Noah Weinstein, president of film and TV, as well as to Griffin and Kalil.

Goodrich joins from David E. Talbert and Lyn Sisson-Talbert’s Golden Alchemy, where she served as VP of development. Prior to that, she was VP of development and production at film financier The H Collective, where she acted as production executive on features Brightburn and The Parts You Lose. She also previously held positions at Miramax, the motion picture department of John Wells Productions and the motion picture talent division at ICM.

Her hiring furthers Mortal Media’s continued growth, having recently inked a multiyear first-look deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment. The company is also the creative force behind the upcoming reboot of White Men Can’t Jump starring Jack Harlow, set to premiere on May 19 on Hulu.

“Tessie has incredible creative instincts that complement the slate we’ve been building,” Kalil said. “We could not be more excited to have her join our team, and we look forward to the new projects she champions.”