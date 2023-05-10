Neuroscientist Dr. David Eagleman Launches Cognito Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Neuroscientist and author Dr. David Eagleman has launched the science-themed production company Cognito Entertainment with producer Matt Tauber (Project Blue Book, Preacher) and former History executive Adam Fratto (Cleverman, Haven).

“We are living in an unparalleled moment of scientific advancement,” Eagleman said. “From brains to space to genetics, there are endless mind-blowing stories to share. In a world that sometimes seems upside-down, science can be a source of great inspiration, wonder and belief.”

The company will develop science-based projects spanning scripted and unscripted TV, features and podcasts. Among its first projects is the docuseries The Invisible Enemy, created by Eagleman, exploring how civilization was shaped not by politicians or wars but by a long history of germs, viruses and microbes.

Cognito has also already optioned Grace Chan’s novel Every Version of You and will adapt it as an international feature film. Set in the near future, it centers on a star-crossed romance between lovers separated by the boundary between our world and the metaverse.

In addition, Cognito is shopping Galileo, a six-part limited series about Renaissance scientist Galileo Galilei. Galileo’s aberrations of the cosmos challenged core beliefs of the church, resulting in the Pope, who was Galileo’s best friend and greatest advocate, putting him on trial for heresy.