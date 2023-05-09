ComediHa! Distribution Rebrands

ADVERTISEMENT

ComediHa! Distribution has rebranded as Amuz Distribution as it expands its portfolio of comedy and feel-good scripted and unscripted content.

Current titles in the Amuz Distribution catalog include Writer’s Block, In Lieu of Flowers, The Phoenix, About Antoine and many more.

The rebranding was made possible by contributions from Fonds Quebecor, Canada Media Fund and SODEC.

Alex Avon, VP of global distribution, said, “We are thrilled to announce the Amuz Distribution brand with a mission to bring premium feel-good comedy around the globe, especially in need in these challenging times. We look forward to meeting with many content producers and partners to add to our portfolio and keeping the world feeling good!”

Zoe Crabtree, Amuz Distribution’s strategic content manager, added, “My mandate is to source and acquire the very best comedy and feel-good programming for Amuz Distribution. I am pleased to be at the forefront of helping expand our portfolio with Alex and the team.”