Paramount Global Ups Lee Sears to Head International Advertising

Paramount Global has promoted Lee Sears to the role of executive VP and head of international advertising sales and integrated marketing.

In his new role, Sears will lead Paramount’s international advertising organization, formerly known as Velocity International, as a newly aligned group under the global sales organization with oversight of sales, monetization and strategy for Paramount’s direct-to-consumer streaming business. In addition, he will oversee ad sales for Paramount’s linear pay-TV portfolio outside of the U.S. and the U.K., including linear sales, sponsorships and brand solutions.

Prior to this, Sears was executive VP and head of digital, ad sales and events, overseeing Velocity International. Before that, he worked under Paramount’s international division for five years in various executive roles, including head of trading and director of sales and partnerships at MTV International.

Sears will report to Pam Kaufman, president and CEO of international markets, global consumer products and experiences, and John Halley, president of Paramount Advertising.

Kaufman said, “Lee is a tremendous asset to our organization, with deep experience running ad businesses, partner relations and leading ad sales teams. I am confident Lee’s leadership will further position Paramount as an advertising powerhouse, a trusted partner and a must-buy for advertisers and marketers around the world.”

“The depth and breadth of Paramount’s portfolio is one of our biggest strengths, and I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for Paramount’s global advertising business,” Sears added. “With global sales strategies, aligned closely with our in-market expertise, I am confident Paramount will maximize the scale of our incredible content for partners worldwide.”