Banijay Invests in Balich Wonder Studio

Banijay has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Balich Wonder Studio, a live entertainment business.

The Milan-based Balich Wonder Studio, founded in 2013, is a live event creator and service provider, tapping into a broad range of institutional ceremonies, brand and destination experiences. It is credited for the organization of the highest number of Olympic Games Ceremonies in the world and other events such as the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup, Pan American Games Ceremonies in Perù 2019 and Chile 2023, 2016 Rio Olympic Games Ceremonies (CC2016) and 2014 Sochi Olympic Games closing and Paralympic Games Ceremonies. Balich Wonder Studio posted revenues of €315 million in 2022.

Balich Wonder Studio’s portfolio of businesses includes two brands, with operating offices in Europe and the Middle East.

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, said: “Complementary to us in its ambition and entrepreneurialism, Balich has risen to be top of its game in the live-event space, and via this acquisition, there is huge potential for further pioneering growth. We feel fortunate the team chose to partner with us on this trailblazing move and can already see how together we can build additional creative and commercial synergies to cement the collective as a media and entertainment powerhouse. In marrying our businesses, we will create a unique universe of globally-spanning premium content and the world’s most-watched ceremonies and illustrious events—ultimately, a one-stop shop for creativity.”

Marco Balich, chairman of Balich Wonder Studio, added: “We are glad that a world-class player like Banijay has chosen a committed creative team with the ambition to become the world’s most prestigious live entertainment group. Together we feel empowered to accelerate this journey. We share the passion for creativity, the ability to create exceptional content and spread emotions, culture, and beauty as pillars for a better world. Today, after ten years of extraordinary growth, we look forward to an exciting future, and we are happy to continue inspiring wonder around the world.”