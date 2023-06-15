ATF & TTB Partner for Animation Lab & Pitch

ADVERTISEMENT

The Asia TV Forum (ATF) and Ties That Bind (TTB) have partnered to launch a brand-new lab and pitch tailored to the needs of the animation industry.

The ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch, starting in 2023, will bring together producers with projects from Asia and Europe with the potential and desire to explore new financing and co-production opportunities, new markets and new audiences on both continents. The initiative will focus on animation for youth, families and adults but is not open to preschool content.

It consists of a five-day online prep session in the fall, segueing to a second onsite lab, an open pitch and further onsite activities with industry decision-makers in December, with the aim of the training to prepare the participants for the market launch and pitch of their projects. Onsite events will take place at ATF in Singapore on December 6 to 8.

Accepted formats include feature-length animated films, as well as TV formats (series or miniseries) and short films in the development or financing stage.

The Lab & Pitch is organized in partnership with the European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs (EAVE), Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund and Southeast Asian Audio-Visual Association (SAAVA) and supported by the Creative Europe—MEDIA sub-program of the European Union.

Kristina Trapp, CEO of the Luxembourg-based European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs (EAVE), said: “We are thrilled to launch ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch together with our partners, the Asia TV Forum & Market. The focus on animation will allow [us] to open new opportunities for cooperation in the burgeoning animation sector and is the perfect addition to our existing training offer at Ties That Bind.”

Yeow Hui Leng, group project director at RX Singapore, added: “It gives ATF great pleasure to continue the strategic relationship with TTB, having had a highly collaborative experience over the years curating business opportunities for various projects. Together with our industry partners, we look forward to developing facets within the ecosystem that will continue to benefit the creation of good content.”