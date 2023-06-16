June/July Digital Editions Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

The June/July digital editions of World Screen, TV Drama, TV Real, TV Kids and TV Listings are now available.

World Screen

Turkish Tales: Explores the continued interest in Turkish series across Central and Eastern Europe; Movie Magic: The latest edition of our TV Movies Screenings Festival. Plus, interviews with ZDF Studios’ Dr. Markus Schäfer, STUDIOCANAL’s Anna Marsh, NHK’s Nobuo Inaba and OSN+’s Andy Grant.

TV Drama

True Colors: Distributors and producers share the keys to creating and selling dramas inspired by real stories. Plus, a video interview with the stars of Cannes Confidential and a Q&A with Inter Medya’s Can Okan.

TV Real

Nature in View: Distributors discuss nature and wildlife programs that take a single-subject focus. Plus, an interview with Studio Silverback’s Jonnie Hughes.

TV Kids

Toon Time: Leading distribution executives weigh in on the styles, tones and narrative techniques needed to make an impact with kids today. Plus, an interview with M6 Group’s Maud Branly—recipient of the TV Kids Pioneer Award—and a spotlight on Mercury Filmworks, which is marking its 25th anniversary.

TV Listings

Highlights from several distributors, including links to trailers.