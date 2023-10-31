AMC Networks International UK to Rebrand Channels & Services

ADVERTISEMENT

AMC Networks International UK will be rebranding its portfolio of channels and streaming services owned by the CBS AMC Networks UK Channels Partnership, a joint venture with Paramount Global, on November 22.

CBS Catch Up Channels UK will become WATCH FREE UK and continue to be accessible directly via FreeView, Freesat and Youview, as well as via iOS, Android and all major device stores.

The CBS Reality factual entertainment channel will be renamed TRUE CRIME, while the streaming brand True Crime from CBS Reality will become TRUE CRIME UK. TRUE CRIME UK is an AVOD and FAST service from the flagship brand available as an AVOD collection in a branded area on ITVX. The FAST channel is available through multiple platforms, including Amazon Freevee, Rakuten TV and Samsung TV Plus.

Current programming on TRUE CRIME includes original content such as Evidence of Evil, Murder by the Sea, Killers: Caught on Camera and Donal Macintyre’s Killer Evidence, as well as exclusive third-party content, including Medical Detectives.

The entertainment channel LEGEND, which features action, sci-fi, adventure and Western series and movies, was renamed from Horror Channel in 2022. It will go through a brand transformation while retaining its name.

Upcoming content on LEGEND includes The Six Million Dollar Man, Walker Texas Ranger, Hard Target, Barb Wire, Sneakers, Jet Pilot and Angel and the Bad Man.

Other channels in the portfolio that will be rebranded are LEGEND XTRA and TRUE CRIME XTRA, as well as their time-shift versions LEGEND XTRA+1 and TRUE CRIME+1.

The new look for the channels and brands was developed with Second Home Studios, alongside AMC Networks International UK’s in-house creative team.

“With such a vast array of content available across so many platforms, we wanted to elevate our U.K. portfolio to be more easily recognizable and accessible and to clearly reflect our content offering,” said Sam Rowden, VP of the content group for AMC Networks International UK. “This rebrand closely aligns with our aim to provide carefully curated services catering to both existing and new audiences, wherever they choose to watch our programs.”