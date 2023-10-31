Saffron Cherry Productions Secures TV Rights to Cat/Person

ADVERTISEMENT

Saffron Cherry Productions has secured the TV rights to develop an adaptation of Chris Heath’s audio sitcom Cat/Person, a series of overheard conversations between a broken man and his sarcastic, sociopathic rescue cat.

In Cat/Person, a man named Matthew tries his best to keep himself from falling deeper into a black hole after an unhappy divorce. When his friends recommend he get himself an emotional support animal, he visits his local animal shelter and adopts Hobson. As Matthew navigates life as a shut-in, Hobson is on-hand to point out how badly Matthew is doing.

The Cat/Person adaptation will be developed by Saffron Cherry Productions, led by Managing Director Caroline Roberts-Cherry, with writer, producer and actor Sally Lindsay as creative director.

The audio sitcom comes from Heath, who is a multi-award-wining writer and producer, also responsible for creating and writing two seasons of The World According to Grandpa for Milkshake! He also wrote two seasons of the BBC Radio 4 sitcom Clement Doesn’t Live Here Anymore and has written for comics such as Sir Lenny Henry, Marcus Brigstocke, Roland Rat and Paddy McGuinness.

Heath voices Matthew, while Sue Vincent voices Hobson. Vincent’s recent TV appearances include Blindspot, The Full Monty, Significant Other and The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

This announcement comes just as new episodes of the audio sitcom began releasing on October 30.

“Chris has a brilliant ability to make his audience laugh, and Cat/Person is the latest creation he has brought to Saffron Cherry Productions,” said Roberts-Cherry. “We love working with both Chris and Sue, and so this really is the Cat’s Whiskers.”

Heath said, “It’s stupidly exciting to see what’s next for Cat/Person. It’s picked up a real groundswell through word of mouth, and I know there’s no better place to build the show than at Saffron Cherry, with Caroline and Sally.”

“Being the voice of Hobson is an absolute joy,” added Vincent. “Cat/Person is the perfect blend of belly laughter and tears. The relationship between a man and his cat is a complex one, especially when it’s a cat with an ego.”