Crunchyroll Unveils Fall Slate of Anime Licensing Partnerships

Crunchyroll has revealed the latest slate of cross-category licensing partnerships ahead of the start of the fall anime season.

“This latest slate of licensing partnerships represents the diversity of anime as a medium. From the spooky stylings of Jujutsu Kaisen and The Junji Ito Collection to the eternally cute Bananya, Crunchyroll represents anime titles that can drive success to your category,” said John Leonhardt, head of consumer products at Crunchyroll.

Bananya, about the adorable kitty who lives in a banana, was recently granted to Japanime Games for board games, Running Press for books, Wild Bill’s Soda for mugs and Just Funky for novelties and pins. Black Clover, a long-running shonen action series, was recently signed to Hypland for fashion, Japanime Games for board games and Taka for figures.

Dr. Stone, a scientific action series based on the popular Shonen Jump manga of the same name, is coming back for season two in January 2021 and was signed by Wild Bill’s Soda for mugs. Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, a culinary competition series, was recently granted to Espada Arts for figures. Mobile Suit Gundam, an anime series that recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, was granted to FiGPiN for pins and Just Funky for novelties and gifts.

Haikyu!!, a beloved volleyball series, was recently granted to Hypland and Good Smile company for fashion and apparel. Jujutsu Kaisen, a Shonen Jump title streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll, was granted to Bioworld for apparel and Great Eastern Entertainment for accessories and home goods. The Junji Ito Collection, a spooky collection of stories from legendary horror manga artist Junji Ito, was recently granted to Ground Up International for footwear, Hypland for fashion and to Wild Bill’s Soda for mugs.

Kuroko’s Basketball was recently signed to Hypland for fashion; Mob Psycho 100 was granted to Team Liquid, the world-renowned professional gaming organization, Good Smile Company for apparel and Espada Arts for figures; and the Good Smile Company was granted licenses to create apparel for both Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Further, the Crunchyroll brand was also recently licensed to Wild Bill’s Soda for mugs in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Titles available for license from Crunchyroll include Mobile Suit Gundam, Dr. Stone, Re:ZERO-Starting Life in Another World-, Black Clover, The God of High School, Tower of God and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, which will return with a new season on Crunchyroll in January.