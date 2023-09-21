MIA Selects 62 Projects for Co-Pro and Pitching Forum

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 500 projects were submitted this year for the MIA—International Audiovisual Market Co-Production Market and Pitching Forum, with 62 projects selected.

The forum is created for animation, documentary, series and film projects that are aiming for theatrical distribution, television and streaming platforms. Selected works will be presented within the pitching forums of the four divisions in order to find co-production partners, buyers and funding partners.

The submissions were from 80 countries worldwide. The selected projects include 15 animation, 18 documentary and factual, 14 drama and 15 film and hail from 36 countries.

The selection for the animation forum includes three TV specials, three feature films and nine TV series.

The selected specials include Motherhood, The Storm and The Prey. Feature films Drumland, Ro and The Last Wave are also selected, along with the TV series Taste Buddies, Mia Moke, Rubharian, Miniraja, The Odd Adventures of Ninja & Bibby, Toink!, Troll Girl, Highly Gifted and Doris & Betty.

The documentary and factual selection includes 18 different projects from eight countries. Nine Italian projects were selected, including Letizia Battaglia, L’Indomabile/Her Name is Battle, Non Ho Ucciso Borsellino/I Didn’t Kill Borsellino, Achille Lauro-la Crociera Del Terrore/Achille Lauro-The Terror Cruise, Near Light, MIA, Ilona, The Dreamers, Ocean Drive and L’affaire Modigliani/The Modigliani Affair.

International titles proposed for the doc forum include the French Rome Underground, Gen and Il Paese Che Amo/The Country I Love. The Swiss project Jesus Goes to Hollywood is on the roster, alongside the Luxemborg-based Waiting for Fränk and the Canadian The Track. Taiwan offers Desperately Seeking Rainbows, while Armenia and Israel offer Price of History and Hot Spot, respectively.

The drama market selections include four Italian productions: Mille Volte All’alba/A Thousand Times at Dawn, Kanun, Due Ore Da Adesso/Two Hours From Now and Sergio Marchionne—Confessions of a Capital Junkie. Three shows are the result of international co-productions between different countries and international players: Hallyu-onda Coreana/Hallyu-Korean Wave (Italy and France), The Ridge (New Zealand and France) and The Golden Egg Hotel (France and Lebanon).

Two projects from Greece were selected: Costa Armonia and Loom. The Irish Factory Girl is also offered, alongside the Israeli Heart of a Killer and Non Issue. Lucio’s Treasure represents Spain, while Ale Mary comes from Belgium.

The film forum features a selection of 15 projects from 13 countries. Six of the 15 selected projects are by female directors and more than half of the projects explore female stories.

Titles include A Story of Three Girls, Consuelo, Far From the Trees, Ruby, The Woman I Love, Anthology and A Gift to My Mother. More titles, such as Children of the Monkey, I Will Find You, Il Cileno, The Ferryman and The Rabbi are also featured.

In addition to the international selection, the Film Co-Production Market & Pitching Forum presents for the fourth year Wanna Taste It?, a section exclusively dedicated to Italian film projects in development. Three projects have been selected: Angiolina and the Captain, Beyond the Smoking Earth and Jazz Suite for a Dysfunctional Family.

Eight films (including two debuts and two second works) were selected for C EU Soon, the work-in-progress program dedicated to European films in post-production in search of international sellers. The selection includes Persona Non Grata, Per Amore Di Una Donna/For the Love of a Woman, En Vigilia/The Imminent Age, Emalovi/Lioness, Sob a Chama Da Candeia/Under the Flame of a Candle, Pietinia Kronikas/Southern Chronicles, Bluish and The Answer to All Questions.

Films selected for C EU Soon compete for the Screen International Award, which consists of dedicated press coverage in Screen International. The extensive list of projects selected for the Content Showcases (GREENLit, Italians DOC IT Better, International Factual Forum and Any Show), are set to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

In more news, MIA is also set to host Spanish Screenings on Tour, one of the main initiatives of Spanish Screenings XXL aimed at boosting and offering new opportunities to the Spanish audiovisual industry. At MIA, Spanish Screenings on Tour 2023 will present 31 titles at different stages of their life cycle: five projects in development, four films in post-production, four feature films in market preview, 12 trailers of upcoming films and eight titles with remake potential.