MIA—International Audiovisual Market Slates 2024 Edition

MIA—International Audiovisual Market has slated its tenth edition for October 14 to 18, 2024, in Rome.

This follows the success of the 2023 edition, which saw an increase in participation compared to the 2022 market, with 2,600 participants from 66 countries around the world.

The 2024 edition will take place in contiguity with the Rome Film Fest, which is running from October 16 to 27.

ANICA (Italian Association of Film, Audiovisual and Digital Industries) and APA (Italian Audiovisual Producers Association) remain committed to organizing the market, which aims to facilitate international co-productions and strengthen the position of the Italian audiovisual industry in the global landscape.

MIA is also supported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ITA-Italian Trade Agency, along with the contribution of Creative Europe MEDIA; the Italian Ministry of Culture; the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy; and the Lazio Region.