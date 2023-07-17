MIA Market Registrations Open

ADVERTISEMENT

Registrations are now open for the ninth edition of MIA—International Audiovisual Market, being held in Rome from October 9 to 13.

MIA serves as a destination for the global film and audiovisual ecosystem, conceived as a curated market, a physical and digital space for feature-length films (fiction, animation and documentary), as well as for series (drama, documentary, factual and animation).

MIA is made possible with the support of national and European institutions that collaborate in the development of a program made of excellence and is financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation – ICE Agency, is supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, is co-funded with the support of Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, the Lazio Region and also supported by private sponsors.