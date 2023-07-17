SPI’s FilmBox+ Integrated with Bulgaria’s Bulsatcom

ADVERTISEMENT

SPI International, a CANAL+ company, has secured the first integration for its FilmBox+ streaming service, striking a deal in Bulgaria with Bulsatcom.

The partnership aims to enhance the entertainment options for viewers by integrating FilmBox+ within the Bulsatcom portfolio, as well as into Bulsatcom’s b•box set-top-box at a special price for clients of the operator.

With FilmBox+, audiences can choose from a curated selection of VOD content ranging from Hollywood blockbusters to independent world cinema gems, TV series, documentaries, lifestyle programming and more, including hundreds of channels, such as Gametoon, DocuBox, FashionBox, Fast&FunBox and more.

A notable feature of this integration is the introduction of Smart Channels, which are specially curated playlists of on-demand content that play back-to-back similarly to traditional linear channels.

Murat Muratoglu, head of distribution at SPI International, said: “We are thrilled to offer FilmBox+ to Bulsatcom clients, further strengthening our long-standing partnership. Through this collaboration, we are excited to provide Bulsatcom subscribers with our premium OTT service that combines linear channels with an extensive collection of VOD content, establishing FilmBox+ as the ultimate destination for great entertainment for viewers in Bulgaria.”

“Smart Channels are fully digital and exclusive to the FilmBox+ platform. They aim to maximize discoverability of content that aligns with viewers’ interests, enhancing the overall viewing experience,” commented Haymi Behar, chief marketing and digital officer at SPI International. “Smart Channels bring benefits not only to our valued consumers but also to our operator partners. By enabling us to swiftly create new channels upon request, they significantly enhance the value we bring to our partnership with Bulsatcom.”

Peter Rizov, managing director of Bulsatcom, added: “Our partnership with global media company SPI International is part of our overall strategy to modernize our services. In times of rapidly evolving technology and changes in consumer preferences, it is key for us to be able to offer users the ability to personalize their experience. Thanks to recommendation algorithms, users receive content that matches their preferences and interests. FilmBox+ will allow users to watch movies and series anytime and from any device with internet access. This gives the flexibility of viewing and the opportunity to enjoy their favorite content even away from home or while traveling.”