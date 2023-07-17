Tuesday, July 18, 2023
FAST Festival Unveils Full Speaker List

The full roster of speakers for the FAST Festival, taking place from July 25 to 27, has been unveiled. Sign up for your free registration to attend here.

ONLY those registered will receive access to our Exclusive White Paper on FAST trends, featuring key intel from the event in a compact, easy-to-digest format.

The FAST Festival will explore the booming FAST and AVOD segment, delivering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. See the full list of speakers below. 

Olivier Jollet
Executive VP & International General Manager, Pluto TV

Adam Lewinson
Chief Content Officer, Tubi

Jennifer Batty
Head, Content Acquisition, Samsung TV Plus

Marcos Milanez
Chief Content Officer, Rakuten TV

Jens Richter
CEO, Commercial & International, Fremantle

Matt Schnaars
President, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal

David Decker
President, Content Sales, Warner Bros. Discovery

Eric Berger
CEO & Co-Founder, Common Sense Networks

Chris M. Williams
CEO & Founder, pocket.watch

Aline Jabbour
Director, Business Development, Latin America, Samsung TV Plus

Graham Haigh
Executive VP, Global Digital Partnerships, ITV Studios

Dr. Patrick Hörl
Founder & Managing Director, Autentic

Haymi Behar
Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, SPI International

Gary Woolf
Executive VP, Strategic Development, All3Media International

Mike Gould
Senior VP, Digital, Cineflix Rights

Jeff Weber
CEO, zone·tv

Solange Attwood
Executive VP, Blue Ant International

James Ross
CEO, Lightning International

Shaun Keeble
VP, Digital, Banijay Rights

Scott Kirkpatrick
Executive VP, Co-Productions & Distribution, Nicely Entertainment

Max Einhorn
Senior VP, Acquisitions & Co-Productions, FilmRise

Scott Wiscombe
VP, Streaming & Social Media, Candlelight Media Group

Lisa Schelhas
Sales Director, Albatross World Sales

