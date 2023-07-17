FAST Festival Unveils Full Speaker List

ADVERTISEMENT

The full roster of speakers for the FAST Festival, taking place from July 25 to 27, has been unveiled. Sign up for your free registration to attend here.

The FAST Festival will explore the booming FAST and AVOD segment, delivering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. See the full list of speakers below.

Olivier Jollet

Executive VP & International General Manager, Pluto TV

Adam Lewinson

Chief Content Officer, Tubi

Jennifer Batty

Head, Content Acquisition, Samsung TV Plus

Marcos Milanez

Chief Content Officer, Rakuten TV

Jens Richter

CEO, Commercial & International, Fremantle

Matt Schnaars

President, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal

David Decker

President, Content Sales, Warner Bros. Discovery

Eric Berger

CEO & Co-Founder, Common Sense Networks

Chris M. Williams

CEO & Founder, pocket.watch

Aline Jabbour

Director, Business Development, Latin America, Samsung TV Plus

Graham Haigh

Executive VP, Global Digital Partnerships, ITV Studios

Dr. Patrick Hörl

Founder & Managing Director, Autentic

Haymi Behar

Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, SPI International

Gary Woolf

Executive VP, Strategic Development, All3Media International

Mike Gould

Senior VP, Digital, Cineflix Rights

Jeff Weber

CEO, zone·tv

Solange Attwood

Executive VP, Blue Ant International

James Ross

CEO, Lightning International

Shaun Keeble

VP, Digital, Banijay Rights

Scott Kirkpatrick

Executive VP, Co-Productions & Distribution, Nicely Entertainment

Max Einhorn

Senior VP, Acquisitions & Co-Productions, FilmRise

Scott Wiscombe

VP, Streaming & Social Media, Candlelight Media Group

Lisa Schelhas

Sales Director, Albatross World Sales

The full festival agenda will be released later this week.