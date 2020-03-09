Quibi to Launch Next Month with 50 Titles

ADVERTISEMENT

Quibi has unveiled that it will launch with 50 titles on offer, including Survive, Most Dangerous Game and Thanks A Million, on April 6.

Quibi is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone and will feature fresh, original content from Hollywood’s biggest stars and creators. As an added bonus, the company announced it would offer 90 day free trials for a limited time. To unlock the offer, viewers need to visit Quibi.com and sign up before April 6.

Quibi, which is short for “quick bites,” is built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing with new episodes of movie-quality shows delivered daily in episodes of ten minutes or less. The Quibi app is now available for pre-order. The service will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads.

Quibi will release 175 original shows and 8,500 quick bites of content in the first year alone. The content will be sorted into three categories: Movies in Chapters, which are big stories told in chapters that are seven to ten minutes in length; Unscripted and Docs, an episodic category for food, fashion, travel, animals, cars, builds, music, sports, comedy, talk, variety, documentary and more; and Daily Essentials, which has content that is curated into 5- to 6-minute quick bites of news, entertainment and inspiration.

In the Movies in Chapters category, Most Dangerous Game, When the Streetlights Go On, Survive and Flipped will be available at launch. In Unscripted & Docs, there’s Chrissy’s Court, Punk’d, Murder House Flip, Elba v Block, Shape of Pasta and a raft of others. The Daily Essentials category will include Last Night’s Late Night, The Daily Chill, The Rachel Hollis Show, The Replay by ESPN and several more.