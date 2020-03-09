Netflix’s I Am Not Okay with This Tops February’s Social Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

Of all the new shows that premiered across the world in February, Netflix’s I Am Not Okay with This, a YA fantasy-drama series based on the graphic novel of the same name, generated the most buzz on Instagram, according to The WIT.

The series follows a teenage girl who navigates the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her. Premiering February 26, it collected 430,000 followers, and stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff boast 2.4 and 2.2 million followers of their own, respectively.

Another Netflix title, Love Is Blind, nabbed the second spot on the list with 211,000 followers collected for its February 13 premiere. The reality dating series follows as singles who want to be loved for who they are rather than what they look like hopefully meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with—without ever having seen them. The series is hosted by celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who have 788,000 followers and 836,000 followers, respectively.

Operación Pacífico (Pacific Operation) from Telemundo garnered the third-highest number of followers with 160,000. Featuring popular actress and singer Majida Issa (3.6 million followers) and Mark Tacher (580,000), the narco-novela is inspired by the real story of Amalia Ortega, a brilliant federal agent who led the investigation to capture “El Guapo,” a drug baron in Mexico.

The Mexican interview show La última y nos vamos from Unicable (Sky) has 150,000 followers and host Yordi Rosado, who welcomes high-profile guests for laid-back and cozy interviews, has 472,000 of his own.

Netflix’s Locke & Key takes the fifth spot on the list with 143,000 followers. The fantasy drama is adapted from the comic-book series of the same name about three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts, only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. The show stars Jackson Robert Scott (935,000 followers), Darby Stanchfield (332,000), Connor Jessup (232,000) and Emilia Jones (184,000).

The CW’s Katy Keene, a spin-off of Riverdale, has amassed 111,000 followers. It shadows the lives and loves of four aspiring artists, including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene, as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. Lucy Hale counts 24.7 million followers, while co-stars Ashleigh Murray and Lucien Laviscount have 1.8 million and 140,000, respectively.

The African dating show Ultimate Love follows 16 single men and women living together in an isolated location with the hopes of finding life-long love. They are paired based on their mutual attraction to one other as they compete to emerge as the ultimate couple of the competition. The show came in seventh on the list with 68,000 followers. The series features hosts Dakore Egbuson-Akande (1.2 million followers) and Oluwaseun P. Olaniyan (5,400). Participants are coached by journalist and motivational speaker Adesuwa Onyenokwe, aka “Auntie,” who has 20,000 followers.

The Swedish adaptation of the hit format Big Brother, Big Brother Sverige, accumulated 60,000 followers, with host Malin Stenbäck (47,000 followers) and Adrian Boberg (4,000) boasting notable followings of their own.

Chile’s Bailando por un sueño, meanwhile, garnered 51,000 followers. The new local adaptation of the format sees celebrities partnered up with professional dancers and choreographers, and each trio represents a “dream” and a charity organization. It features celebrities such as reality-TV stars Gala Caldirola (2.3 million followers) and Valentina Roth (738,000) and actress Carmen Gloria Bresky (329,000).

Marco Schreyl’s eponymous talk show from RTL Germany rounds out the list with 42,000 followers for its February 10 premiere. It tackles socially relevant topics in the company of experts, ordinary people and celebrity guests. Schreyl boasts 10,000 followers fo his own.

Sign up here to receive the Social Wit List in your inbox every month.