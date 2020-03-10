Lost in Space Showrunner Inks Overall Deal with Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Lost in Space has been renewed by Netflix for a third and final season, and the series’ showrunner and executive producer, Zack Estrin, has entered into a multiyear overall deal to produce new shows exclusively for the streamer.

Lost in Space is a Netflix original series produced by Legendary Television. It stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey. Lost in Space season three is expected to premiere in 2021. The series’ second season premiered on December 24, 2019.

The series is a dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960s science-fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home, they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination.

Estrin said, “From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy. A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode—if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission, it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Ted Biaselli, director of original series at Netflix, added, “We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale. We’re especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!”