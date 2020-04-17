Animated Adult Comedy Series Doomlands Set for Quibi

ADVERTISEMENT

Quibi has ordered a full series of Doomlands (working title), a new adult animated comedy from Josh O’Keefe and the Blue Ant Studios company Look Mom! Productions.

In Doomlands (wt), Danny Doom and aspiring bartender Lhandi sling beers across a hellish wasteland at The Oasis, their mobile subterranean pub. In order to survive, all the crew needs to do is not kill each other. The Quibi streaming platform is now available, with 90 days free upon signup before April 30.

Josh Bowen, Doomlands executive producer and creative director of Look Mom! Productions, said: “When I was first introduced to Josh O’Keefe’s concept for Doomlands, I immediately loved the idea of a motley crew of characters roaming around a wasteland in a subterranean vehicle that doubles as a bar. The only thing I was disappointed in is the fact that there isn’t a bar that exists like this in real life. We couldn’t have found better partners in Quibi and can’t wait for The Oasis to roll onto screens across Canada and the U.S.”