SPI International Revamps FilmBox Channel

SPI International is freshening up its flagship channel, FilmBox, with a new graphics package and content acquisitions.

The graphics package is expected to roll-out for FilmBox channels worldwide, with an initial launch in the Czech Republic and Slovakia this month. The improved FilmBox channels will feature hundreds of hours of new hit movies and series from major studios and a graphics package that aims to reflect the innovative yet familiar aspect of the channel.

Haymi Behar, chief marketing officer at SPI International, said: “We are proud to provide our viewers with innovative products that utilize state of the art technology while remaining practical and familiar. The revamped graphics will introduce some new key features that will render content promotion more informative. For us, customer experience is key to all our designs and products. That’s why we have incorporated familiar patterns such as the juxtaposition of our two brand colors—red and white—into the visual design while improving user experience through audio and video identity rebranding.”

Behar added: “We will continue to deliver on our promise to constantly improve our products and services and we are delighted to be able to share these enhancements with our viewers all around the world starting with the Czech Republic, where FilmBox has proven to be the best performing pay-movie channel for the past five consecutive months.”