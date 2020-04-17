VCNI Youth & Entertainment Brands Order Two Remotely Produced Series

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has greenlit two new series that are being produced remotely for its Youth & Entertainment Brands.

Lockdown Laughs with Charlotte Crosby (working title) is being made for MTV International, while the short-form digital series Comedians in Quarantine has been ordered for Comedy Central International. Both series encourage fans to continue to self-isolate as many around the world stay home amid the COVID-19 crisis.

With six 22-minute episodes, Lockdown Laughs with Charlotte Crosby (wt), will see Crosby bring fans funny and heartwarming quarantine clips while also giving her own lockdown challenges to her MTV friends from her lockdown bunker. In Comedians in Quarantine, ten comedians will film three 1-3 minute episodes that will launch across Comedy Central International’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts, beginning April 18. The comedians will write, perform and self-tape a range of comedy sketches featuring tips on coping in confinement and stand-up routines.