Quibi Makes North American Debut, Picks Up Skateboarding Drama

ADVERTISEMENT

Quibi, which has officially launched in the U.S. and Canada today, has added to its slate Hardflip, a new skateboarding drama from Eric Amadio (Snowfall), The Chainsmokers and Nyjah Huston.

Set in present-day East Los Angeles in the high-stakes world of competitive skateboarding, Hardflip follows a successful 16-year-old skater and his immediate group of friends as he navigates the unfiltered reality of fame and fortune. Kick the Habit Productions is producing, with wiip as the studio.

Quibi is currently offering a 90 day free trial for a limited time. Quibi will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads.

New episodes of Quibi’s Movies in Chapters, unscripted series and docs and Daily Essentials programming will be released daily. With news, sports and weather releasing new episodes seven days a week. As a part of Quibi’s launch offering, the first three episodes of Quibi’s Movie in Chapters and unscripted series and docs will be available on April 6. New episodes will then roll out daily on weekdays.

Every day, Quibi will release over 25 new episodes—more than three hours of fresh, original premium content every single day.

In the first year, Quibi will release 175 new original shows and 8,500 quick bites of content.