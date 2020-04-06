ViacomCBS Networks International Acquires Israel’s Ananey

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) is acquiring the Israeli content producer and pay-TV channel provider Ananey Communications Group.

VCNI is acquiring the shares in Ananey it does not already own, following its acquisition of a minority stake in the company in December 2016.

Ananey’s founder and chairman, Udi Miron, will stay on in a new role as special advisor to Ananey and will also act as general partner of a newly formed venture capital fund, Gazella—New Media Experience, that he and VCNI will jointly invest in. The fund will focus its investment in Israeli media and technology-related businesses.

Ananey will now be consolidated into VCNI, with its CEO, Orly Atlas-Katz, reporting to Maria Kyriacou, president of VCNI’s operations across Australia, Israel and the U.K.

David Lynn, president and CEO, VCNI, commented: “This deal is a logical next step to cement and enhance the long-standing and valuable partnership we have with Ananey and to secure and scale our position in the Israeli market. Ananey is a well-established and successful producer of local and global content and it is a strong fit with the rest of our international networks and studios business. I’m excited by the potential to scale its ideas and formats, to exploit its content pipeline and library and to tap into its production expertise for our TV networks and streaming services in other territories.”

Atlas-Katz added: “This is an exciting day for me personally, but even more so professionally, as one who represents a large group of individuals dedicated to the production of high-quality content and first-rate productions. I am proud that ViacomCBS has acknowledged this talent, and thrilled at the prospect of deepening this partnership and becoming an official part of a wonderful family, home to some of the most successful shows and formats in the world. This a vote of confidence on behalf of ViacomCBS, not only in us as a company, but also in Israeli content and creators. I’m positive that this a giant step forward for the local market and a boost to its ability to distribute content outside Israeli borders.”