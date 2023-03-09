MIPTV to Welcome Strong AsiaPac Presence

MIPTV has confirmed a significant return of distributors, buyers and producers from the Asia-Pacific region, including China, which will have its first major presence at a MIP market in Cannes since 2019.
China will see its national pavilion take center stage on the MIPTV exhibition floor. These delegates will be joined by further strong showings from Australia, Hong Kong SAR, India, the Philippines, South Korea and Japan, also a returning platinum partner of the market.
From the Asia Pacific, confirmed companies, partners and attendees to attend MIPTV from the region include Japan’s Fuji Television, Nippon TV, NHK, Toei Animation, TBS, TV Asahi and TV Tokyo; ACTF, ABC Commercial, Foxtel, Inverleigh, Nine Network, Paramount ANZ, Seven Network and SBS from Australia; One Life Studios and Zee Entertainment from India; the Philippines’ GMA Network; Lightning International from Hong Kong SAR; and in addition to a Pavilion hosted by the Korea Creative Contents Agency (KOCCA), also welcoming DAEHAN MEDIAWORLD, FormatEast KBS Media and SBS Media from South Korea.
The Asia Pacific is on track to have the largest representation of buyers outside of Europe, accounting for one in ten buyers expected at MIPTV.
Speakers and showcases from the region will also include a focus on unscripted format IP emerging from South Korea and Japan during MIPFormats, as well as the staging of special screenings of Korean scripted series within MIPDrama.
The healthy regional showing contributes to an overall year-on-year increase of 20 percent in exhibitors for the forthcoming MIPTV.
“MIPTV gets you back in front of China and the massive Asia-Pacific content community!” said RX France’s entertainment division director and director of MIPTV Lucy Smith. “Since 2020, Asia was mostly closed for business travel from the West. This April, MIPTV in Cannes is the must-attend market for anyone whose business touches China, Korea, Japan, Australia, India, the Philippines and others from the Asia Pacific. We are so honored to present this region to the world.”