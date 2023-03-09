MIPTV to Welcome Strong AsiaPac Presence

ADVERTISEMENT

MIPTV has confirmed a significant return of distributors, buyers and producers from the Asia-Pacific region, including China, which will have its first major presence at a MIP market in Cannes since 2019.

China will see its national pavilion take center stage on the MIPTV exhibition floor. These delegates will be joined by further strong showings from Australia, Hong Kong SAR, India, the Philippines, South Korea and Japan, also a returning platinum partner of the market.

From the Asia Pacific, confirmed companies, partners and attendees to attend MIPTV from the region include Japan’s Fuji Television, Nippon TV, NHK, Toei Animation, TBS, TV Asahi and TV Tokyo; ACTF, ABC Commercial, Foxtel, Inverleigh, Nine Network, Paramount ANZ, Seven Network and SBS from Australia; One Life Studios and Zee Entertainment from India; the Philippines’ GMA Network; Lightning International from Hong Kong SAR; and in addition to a Pavilion hosted by the Korea Creative Contents Agency (KOCCA), also welcoming DAEHAN MEDIAWORLD, FormatEast KBS Media and SBS Media from South Korea.