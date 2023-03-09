NATPE Budapest Bolsters Team for Buyer Relations

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Budapest has added to its team Victoria Elmacioglu and Rustam Kasymov, who will head up buyer relations.

Elmacioglu’s family’s production company, Television Enterprises, is one of Greece’s most successful indie studios and has produced content for channels and platforms operating throughout Europe and the Middle East. In 2017, Elmacioglu established the Mediamixx Television Festival, an event and awards ceremony celebrating television excellence in the CEE and SEE regions.

Kasymov worked for DISCOP for ten years before it was acquired in 2017 by NATPE Global Markets, where he continued to serve as a buyers specialist for five more years.

“With more than 150 buyers already signed up for NATPE Budapest, including many CEE media leaders, we are scaling our team to over-deliver on our promise to clients to grow the value they get from attending the region’s most important content market,” said Russell Goldstein, president and CEO of Brunico Communications.