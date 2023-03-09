Friday, March 10, 2023
Home / Top Stories / NATPE Budapest Bolsters Team for Buyer Relations

NATPE Budapest Bolsters Team for Buyer Relations

Kristin Brzoznowski 23 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Budapest has added to its team Victoria Elmacioglu and Rustam Kasymov, who will head up buyer relations.

Elmacioglu’s family’s production company, Television Enterprises, is one of Greece’s most successful indie studios and has produced content for channels and platforms operating throughout Europe and the Middle East. In 2017, Elmacioglu established the Mediamixx Television Festival, an event and awards ceremony celebrating television excellence in the CEE and SEE regions.

Kasymov worked for DISCOP for ten years before it was acquired in 2017 by NATPE Global Markets, where he continued to serve as a buyers specialist for five more years.

“With more than 150 buyers already signed up for NATPE Budapest, including many CEE media leaders, we are scaling our team to over-deliver on our promise to clients to grow the value they get from attending the region’s most important content market,” said Russell Goldstein, president and CEO of Brunico Communications.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Mexican Telenovela Tops February’s Wit List

Of all the new series that premiered across the world in February, the Mexican telenovela El amor invencible (Invincible Love) generated the most buzz on Instagram, according to The WIT.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.