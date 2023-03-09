Mexican Telenovela Tops February’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

Of all the new series that premiered across the world in February, the Mexican telenovela El amor invencible (Invincible Love) generated the most buzz on Instagram, according to The WIT.

An adaptation of the Portuguese telenovela Mar Salgado, the Mexican series tells the story of a young woman who, after losing all her loved ones 15 years earlier, embarks on a journey of justice. Following its debut on Las Estrellas on February 20, it collected 75,000 followers on Instagram, aided by the large followings of its stars, Angelique Boyer (14.7 million), Danilo Carrera (3.4 million) and Daniel Elbittar (1.9 million).

The Turkish thriller Ego took second place in February, garnering 54,000 followers after its February 5 premiere on FOX. Centered on an engaged couple whose lives are disrupted by a tragic mistake that leads to an almost impossible debt to repay, the show stars Melisa Aslı Pamuk (4.8 million followers), Alperen Duymaz (3 million) and Ahmet Kayakesen (389,000).

O Triângulo (The Triangle), a Portuguese reality competition, racked up the third highest number of followers with 38,000. In the series hosted by Cristina Ferreira, who boasts 1.5 million followers herself, contestants live together in a house and are surprised week after week by unexpected challenges that test their physical, intellectual, emotional and psychological abilities.

Another competition, Avastars, landed in fourth place by picking up 34,000 followers after its February 24 debut on the Netherlands’ SBS6. Hosted by YouTuber Kalvijn, who counts 1 million followers, the competition sees a singing talent and a dancing talent transform into one virtual super talent: an AVASTAR who dances and sings live on stage. Its judges each have their own sizable followings: Nick Romero with 3 million, Simon Keizer with 222,000, Nick Schilder with 173,000 and Dan Karaty with 138,000.

Rounding out the top five is Drag Race Belgique, the French-language Belgian adaptation of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which accumulated 15,000 followers. Hosted by Rita Baga (191,000), the show features ten drag queen contestants compete for the title of the Next Drag Superstar. Its judges are influencer Lufy and singer Mustii, who have 1.2 million and 11,000 followers, respectively.

Disney Channel’s Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur amassed 14,000 followers to take the sixth spot on the list. Based on the popular comic book Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, the animated series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette, who teams up with her crimson-colored dinosaur and uses her smarts to save the day. The voice cast includes Sasheer Zamata (343,000 followers), Diamond White (324,000) and Jermaine Fowler (55,000).

STARZ’s Party Down, a revival of the comedy series that aired on the channel for two seasons from 2009 to 2010, takes place ten years after the previous season from 2010. After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles. The revival came in seventh place with 12,000 followers, with its stars Adam Scott (984,000), Jane Lynch (553,000) and Ryan Hansen (307,000) boasting notable followings of their own.

Not Dead Yet, the ABC comedy series based on the book Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up, garnered 11,000 followers to land in the eighth spot. It follows 40-something Nell Stevens, broke, newly single and feeling old, who works to restart the life and career she left behind ten years earlier. The series leads include Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone and Lauren Ash, who have 4.3 million, 1.4 million and 300,000 followers, respectively.

Hosted by singer Lee Seung-gi, who has 4.4 million followers, the South Korean talent competition Peak Time came in ninth place with 10,000 followers. The JTBC series sees new K-pop boy bands compete in singing and dancing challenges, coached by eight experts to help them win.

Rounding out the list is another ABC series—The Company You Keep. An adaptation of the Korean format My Fellow Citizens, the series collected 8,000 followers after its debut on February 19. The show follows con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma. A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. It stars Milo Ventimiglia and Sarah Wayne Callies, who have 2.6 million and 2.1 million followers, respectively.

