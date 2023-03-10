Hernan Lopez Convicted in FIFA Bribery Case

ADVERTISEMENT

Hernan Lopez, former president and CEO of Fox International Channels, has been convicted in a bribery case involving broadcasting rights for top football matches.

A federal jury in Brooklyn deliberated for four days before returning the verdicts, which saw a conviction for Lopez and an acquittal for Carlos Martinez, who led the Latin America affiliate.

The South American sports media and marketing company Full Play Group is convicted of paying bribes for the rights to World Cup qualifiers, exhibition matches, the Copa América tournament and the Copa Libertadores.

Both Lopez and Martinez were previously indicted on charges that they were part of a conspiracy to make millions of dollars in annual payments to FIFA officials in South America in exchange for broadcasting rights to the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana as well as confidential bidding information for U.S. broadcast rights to the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments.

“Today’s verdict is a resounding victory for justice and for soccer fans around the world,” Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.