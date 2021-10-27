Hulu Promotes Original Content Executives

ADVERTISEMENT

Hulu has promoted Ashley Chang to VP of drama content development and Beth Osisek to VP of original documentaries and limited series.

Previously director of drama, Chang will continue to bring her development experience across genres to develop the platform’s upcoming series. Her credits include Dopesick; Conversations with Friends; Washington Black; and Love, Victor.

Chang is also currently serving as the co-chair of Disney’s Creative Inclusion Council. Prior to joining Hulu, she was a senior director of development at Funny Or Die, where she served as a producer on American Vandel, No Activity and The New Negroes. Chang has also worked at Ryan Murphy TV, earning producer credits for Glee and American Horror Story, and Universal Television, where she was an executive in current programming and worked on The Mindy Project and Master of None.

Sasha Silver, head of drama at Hulu, to whom Chang will report, said: “Ashley has been an instrumental part of the team since the day she joined. She is incredible with talent, has a keen eye for material and, beyond that, is ridiculously kind, to the benefit of every one of her colleagues and creative partners. I’m thrilled that she continues to grow here and brings her talents to bear on some of our most beloved projects.”

Osisek will bring her decades-long experience as a filmmaker to her new position. Since joining the Hulu team, she has worked on documentaries and first-season series such as Hillary, I Am Greta, Taste the Nation and The D’Amelio Show.

Osisek began her career as a journalist and filmmaker during the overthrow of the Soviet Union in Moscow. She has worked for ABC News and the Christian Science Monitor. Her recent work includes Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, We Will Rise with Michelle Obama and MAKERS: Women Who Make History.

Belisa Balaban, head of unscripted and documentaries, to whom Osisek will report, said: “I’ve admired Beth’s work as a producer for many years, and it’s been my great pleasure to work with her at Hulu. She brings amazing firsthand experience to supporting our filmmakers and identifying stories our audiences will love.”