Netflix Sets New Comedy Series from Mike Schur

Netflix has commissioned an eight-episode comedy series from Mike Schur, creator of The Good Place and co-creator of Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn 99, with Ted Danson (Cheers, The Good Place) set to star.

The comedy will see a retired man get a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. It will be based on the Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent.

The series will be produced by Universal Television and executive produced by Schur and Morgan Sackett for Fremulon; David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment; Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez for Micromundo Producciones; and Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements for Motto Pictures.