Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Netflix Sets New Comedy Series from Mike Schur

Netflix Sets New Comedy Series from Mike Schur

Jamie Stalcup 5 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has commissioned an eight-episode comedy series from Mike Schur, creator of The Good Place and co-creator of Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn 99, with Ted Danson (Cheers, The Good Place) set to star.

The comedy will see a retired man get a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. It will be based on the Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent.

The series will be produced by Universal Television and executive produced by Schur and Morgan Sackett for Fremulon; David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment; Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez for Micromundo Producciones; and Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements for Motto Pictures.











Tags

About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Streamers’ Daily Engagement Slips Amid Market Fragmentation

The latest edition of NPAW's Video Streaming Industry Report reveals that daily consumption on individual streaming services continues to slip as consumers find themselves using an increasing number of platforms to access content.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.