Eleven & BBC Re-Team for Duly Noted Training Program

ADVERTISEMENT

Sex Education producer Eleven is partnering with the BBC for a second time in three years on the Duly Noted training scheme.

Duly Noted was launched in 2021 as a training program designed for underrepresented groups in comedy and drama development who want to gain more scripted experience in order to advance their careers and become script editors.

For 2023, Duly Noted has an enhanced focus on attracting regional and national participants from across the U.K., with backing from Screen Scotland. While Duly Noted’s workshops will take place in London (as they have historically), the participants’ subsequent 12-week production placements will be based in a variety of productions across the U.K.

Duly Noted is funded equally by the Sony Pictures Television International Production’s Creative Diversity Fund and the BBC. For Duly Noted 2023, Screen Scotland is also contributing funding support.

Carissa Hope Lynch, founder of Duly Noted and Eleven’s creative director, said, “After the first two years of Duly Noted, our alumni are all going from strength to strength, cutting their own paths through the landscape. We’re so lucky to have worked with such talented, ambitious and diligent brains: Andin Ngwa script editing on big shows like Riches and The Rig to an in-house role with Firebird; David Cheung stepping up on Silent Witness 25 and then moving onto The Ballad of Renegade Nell for Disney+; Amir Amirsolimani working on Bad Sisters for Apple then segueing into an editorial role with SunnyMarch; Uju Enendu racking up the credits like a champion, working with heavyweight companies, the likes of Mammoth, ITV Studios and now Netflix; and Marissa Ogbeide joining the stellar team at Federation Stories. Each journey is staggering in its own right; I feel fortunate that Duly Noted has been a short stop along the way.”

“We’re so excited to expand the reach of Duly Noted this year. Inclusion is at the heart of this scheme,” said Sophie Wood, Eleven’s inclusion and training officer. “I’m incredibly proud of the consideration that has gone into who the scheme represents, who it’s here for, and what effective support looks like for our final cohort. Schemes like Duly Noted continue to be necessary for our industry, and it’s an honor to be co-creating its most ambitious year yet with like-minded industry professionals.”