Nicola Shindler to Receive Woman in Series Award at Series Mania

Series Mania is presenting Nicola Shindler, executive producer and chief executive of Quay Street Productions, with the third annual Woman in Series Award.

This award is presented in association with European Women’s Audiovisual Network (EWA Network) and Pour Les Femmes Dans Les Médias (PFDM), honoring “a remarkable woman from the audiovisual industry to honor her vision and leadership.”

Shindler will be presented with her award on March 21 in Lille. In addition, she will be speaking about her career, which will look at the relationships she builds with writers, as well as her vision for producing engaging drama for a global audience.

Shindler’s inaugural drama under the Quay Street Productions banner, Nolly, will be presented as an out of competition screening at Series Mania.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, said: “When we launched the Woman in Series Award in 2021, our mission was to highlight and value the work of women within our industry as this is something that is incredibly important to me and close to my heart. I am incredibly honored to present Nicola with our award this year. As the founder of Quay Street Productions, coupled with her 25 years experience as a multi-award-winning British television producer, Nicola is a true leader in every sense of the word and is certainly worthy of this wonderful award.”

Shindler commented: “I’m really honored to receive Series Mania’s Woman in Series Award. I love making drama, and to be recognized for my body of work is a privilege. I’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the most incredibly talented people—writers, producers, directors and so many more, who have enabled me to do so, and I have to thank them for their commitment and support. I’m excited for the next chapter with my new production company Quay Street Productions, having just launched our first drama, Nolly, and we’re in production on more exciting dramas.”

Laurence Bachman, president of the association Pour les Femmes dans les Médias, commented: “Today, more than ever, we wish to salute, encourage, and reward inspiring women in business and media with a recognized and remarkable career in the audiovisual industry. Still under-represented in the top leading functions (around 10 percent), this prize must value the place of women in the media industry and demonstrate that women must feel legitimate and dare. Celebrating those women is one of PFDM’s missions. We are thrilled to give this award to Nicola Shindler. She explores innovative stories working with new and established writers, demonstrating her talent as a great producer.”

Anamaria Antoci, executive director of EWA, said: “As a pan-European network for women working in the screen industries, we believe it is vital to highlight the creative and commercial successes of female producers and executives in an industry where women are still under-represented at all levels. In a career spanning over 25 years, Nicola Shindler has produced groundbreaking, entertaining, award-winning drama, from Queer as Folk, Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley to It’s a Sin, Harlan Coben’s Stay Close and Nolly.”