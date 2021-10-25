Abacus Media Rights Appoints Sales Agent for North America

ADVERTISEMENT

Abacus Media Rights (AMR), a member of the Amcomri Media Group, has appointed Diane Tripp as sales agent responsible for the U.S. and Canada.

Tripp has more than 25 years of experience in global content licensing, co-production deals and strategic development. In 2020, she launched Diane Tripp Media, focusing on content strategy and negotiating global licensing deals with a focus on North America.

Prior to that, Tripp worked at the Fremantle Corporation, where she licensed a range of U.S. TV series across the globe, managing all aspects of distribution.

AMR’s previous North American sales include programs such as The Beatles and India; The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship; The Missing Children; In the Cold Dark Night; In the Footsteps of Killers; In the Shadow of 9/11; Kill Thy Neighbour; Killer in Plain Sight; Killing Escobar; One of Ours; Meet, Marry, Murder; The Trick; Trickster; and When Missing Turns to Murder.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR, said: “Diane leverages her market knowledge and close relationships to maximize content reach and efficiently drive business growth, and we are extremely pleased to have Diane looking after our expanding catalog in the U.S.”

Tripp added: “I’m thrilled to work with Jonathan and join the AMR team. They’ve grown tremendously over the last year with an incredible catalog of programs, and I look forward to building on that success.”