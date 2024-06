ADVERTISEMENT

Amcomri Entertainment has sold Abacus Media Rights (AMR) to Canada’s Sphere Media for C$24.6 million ($18 million).

Sphere is partnering with Bell Media, a shareholder in the company, on the AMR transaction. Upon closure of the deal—expected in mid-August—AMR will be renamed Sphere Abacus Media Rights. The team under Jonathan Ford, managing director, remains intact in the U.K. Ford will become part of the Sphere Media executive team, reporting to CEO Bruno Dubé.

Dubé noted: “Sphere Media is a leader in our industry and is recognized for the quality of its productions both in Canada and internationally. Thanks to our creators and the experience of the teams we have worked hard to put together, we have been able to achieve consistent successes in recent years. For this reason, we were looking for a strategic partner that mirrors and complements this quality both in terms of slate and reputation. Now to be teaming up with Abacus Media Rights and its enviable range of partners, we look forward to exploring all the collaborations and creative enterprise possible to push the very boundaries of what we can achieve together.”

Ford added: “As we move to the next stage in our development, we are delighted to be joining the Sphere Media Group, where, once the deal is closed, we will operate as the international distribution arm alongside their standout production business. Our sales and acquisitions teams are looking forward to continuing our strong partnerships with worldwide independent production companies, investing in and setting up financing, as well as selling and pre-selling content into the global market.”