Former Kew Sales Exec Launches Distribution Venture with Amcomri

Amcomri Media Group is backing the launch of a new distribution company, Abacus Media Rights (AMR), in partnership with Jonathan Ford, formerly executive VP of sales at Kew Media Distribution.

Amcomri, whose other entertainment investments include 101 Films, 101 International and Hollywood Classics, has provided Abacus Media Rights with a substantial funding line to support the initial rights acquisitions.

Paul McGowan, chairman of Amcomri, will sit on the board of AMR together with Ford, Larry Howard, director of Amcomri, and Andy Lyon, managing director of 101 Films.

AMR will initially focus on distributing documentary features and series, non-scripted and drama series. The company has already acquired the rights to CBC’s drama series Trickster, Superbug for HBO and BBC, Essential Media’s series Rhys Darby in Japan and This Could Go Anywhere, as well as the documentary features People You May Know, Nike’s Big Bet, My Name is Bulger and another documentary focusing on the use of informers at a U.S. college.

McGowan said: “Having fostered close producer and sales partnerships over decades, Jonathan is absolutely the right person to penetrate the international TV market with Abacus Media Rights. I am confident the company is already strongly positioned to acquire and deliver high-quality, multi-genre slates of programming, which will be made available to audiences worldwide.”

Jonathan Ford, managing director of AMR, said “This is a competitive industry and I wanted to set up a company which is streamlined and innovative, an open and fully transparent organization. With a respected, experienced team working alongside me, and with the backing of Amcomri, we are looking forward to working with great production companies, building strong partnerships and launching into the content market with some essential viewing. Our focus will not just be distribution but also working with production partners to get titles presold and set up with financing.”