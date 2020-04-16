Friday, April 17, 2020
GRB Studios & Comedy Dynamics Enter Distribution Pact

Chelsea Regan


GRB Studios has partnered with Comedy Dynamics to distribute over 500 hours of content featuring top-tier comedic talent.

Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company that was founded in 2008 by Brian Volk-Weiss, is behind the reboot of Mad About You, Netflix’s Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History and The Toys That Made Us, The CW’s Discontinued, Animal Planet’s Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, Hulu’s Coming To The Stage and There’s… Johnny!, History’s Join or Die with Craig Ferguson, and MTV2’s Wild ’N On Tour and Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape.

Volk-Weiss said: “Our commitment to getting top-tier comedy content into the hands of everyone has taken a big step forward with this deal and we look forward to working with our great partner, GRB Studios.”











