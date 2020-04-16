Ownzones Supports Content Creators Via Cloud-Based Platform

ADVERTISEMENT

Ownzones Entertainment Technologies is using its remotely compatible cloud-based platform Ownzones Connect to assist studios and content owners during the COVID-19 crisis.

With Ownzones Connect, professionals can log into the cloud-based platform via a browser window and continue to process content and fulfill orders remotely. A content servicing and supply chain platform, Ownzones Connect supports SMPTE IMF and ACES workflows. It was designed natively in the cloud to join the fragmented pieces of many post-production workflows by replacing multiple vendors, non-compatible formats and expensive data servers. Content can be rapidly processed and delivered in any format to any platform, with users being able to transcode video content up to 35 times faster while reducing costs up to 90 percent.

Rick Phelps, CCO of Ownzones, said: “With billions of dollars at stake and an audience with a voracious appetite, business continuity is critical for the content industry as it grapples with the impact of shutting down operations because of the global pandemic. While the movement to the cloud is likely not going to enable the industry to kick start filming at any time soon, for productions already in the cloud, it can enable remote working in many parts of the chain, and lead to their completion in order to continue delivering content to consumers who are in need of entertainment and solace throughout the coronavirus crisis.”