ADVERTISEMENT

LEONINE Studios is set to exclusively distribute all digital home entertainment rights and TV rights for the entire MFA+ library and all its future theatrical titles across German-speaking Europe.

The deal includes the award-winning Korean action sci-fi thrillers Snowpiercer and The Host. It also includes documentaries such as The Velvet Queen and Antarctica Calling. Another highlight on the slate is Well Done!, a romantic comedy starring Oscar-winner John Malkovich and French actress Fanny Ardant.

Upcoming theatrical titles from MFA+ that are also part of the agreement include Memory, starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard; the documentary Born to be Wild—Eine Band Namens Steppenwolf by Oliver Schwehm; and Bird, which recently premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Bernhard zu Castell, chief distribution officer at LEONINE Studios, said, “We are very pleased about the long-term cooperation with MFA+. The high-quality, hand-picked MFA+ slate covers a wide range of genres and shines with numerous successful theatrical titles and selected arthouse highlights. The agreement is a first-class addition to our home entertainment program and our premium license library and enriches the range of programs we can present to our partners.”

Christian Meinke, founder and managing director of MFA+, commented, “We see the collaboration with LEONINE as an opportunity to see our films better exploited in an increasingly competitive market, better than we can do ourselves as a small independent company. In addition, we have known Bernhard zu Castell for a long time through our trusting collaboration with Universum Film, from Wallace & Gromit to Erich Kästner, and we are delighted to be able to expand this successful partnership.”