HBO Max Greenlights Spanish Animation

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO Max has greenlit the adult animation series Poor Devil, written by Miguel Esteban, Joaquín Reyes and Ernesto Sevilla, in Spain.

Poor Devil is the first animation series commissioned in Spain by HBO Max. It will be produced by Buendía Estudios, with Helena Pozuelo as a co-writer and Esteban as director. The series centers on Stan, who appears to be a normal boy but is actually the anti-Christ about to celebrate his 666th birthday. He is meant to fulfill his prophecy to plunge humanity into chaos and bring about Armageddon, but he is much more interested in singing and dancing in a Broadway musical. Reyes will voice Stan, with Sevilla voicing Mefisto, a demonic cat whose job is to buy souls.

For HBO Max, executive producers are Miguel Salvat and Antonio Trashorras. For Buendía Estudios, Ignacio Corrales (Veneno, La Templanza, G.E.O. Más allá del límite), David Troncoso (Veneno, Museo Coconut) and Sonia Martínez (La cocinera de Castamar, El internado: Las Cumbres, La Templanza) are executive producers.

The series is set to premiere in 2022.

Salvat said, “We all know people who have had to make a decision whether to join the family business or follow in their parents’ footsteps. Poor Devil obviously takes this to the extreme and does so in a very funny way, following in the rich tradition of WarnerMedia’s adult animations. I’m expecting a lot of people are going to instantly fall in love with Stan and his demonic cat.”