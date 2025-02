ADVERTISEMENT

S4C has tapped Llion Iwan, managing director of Cwmni Da, as chief content officer.

Iwan joined Cwmni Da, one of Wales’ leading independent production companies, in 2019. Under his leadership, the company has increased turnover, was the first to place Welsh-language content on Amazon Prime and developed international co-production partnerships. Iwan has produced and directed documentaries for BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four. After a period as a freelance producer for a number of leading independent companies in Wales, Iwan joined S4C in 2012 as factual and sports content commissioner before becoming head of content distribution. He left to lead Cwmni Da.

Iwan will start in his role as chief content officer in March.

Geraint Evans, chief executive of S4C, said: “We are extremely proud to have Llion join us in this key role. It is an extremely exciting but challenging time in broadcasting—having Llion’s vast experience of the production sector and his deep understanding of our diverse audiences in Wales will prove extremely valuable to us as we race forward with our digital transformation.”

Iwan said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to do one of the best jobs in broadcasting in Wales. Wales has so many wonderful and gripping stories to tell—from every corner of the country and every community. I’m looking forward to working with such a creative team of commissioners, the senior leadership team and the wider staff at S4C to bring the best content to small and big screens across Wales and beyond.”